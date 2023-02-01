As the San Francisco 49ers fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship, starting quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a torn UCL.

Brock Purdy still hasn’t decided if he will have surgery to prepare the tear. But if he does elect to go that route, it appears that he will be back in full force in the near future.

On Wednesday, 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan provided a potential timetable for Purdy. If all goes to plan, he could be back within the year.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Shanahan and the 49ers expect a six-month timetable for Purdy if he chooses to have surgery. From months three to six, he will work to build back strength in his arm.

By month six, he will, “be the same dude and ready to go.” according to Shanahan.

Upon the return of both Brock Purdy and Trey Lance, the 49ers could have a quarterback battle on their hands.

Lance had the starting job heading into the 2022 season. After playing just one full game, a broken ankle ended his season in Week two.

Following the injury to Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo took over as the starting quarterback. Unfortunately, a broken foot ended his campaign. Now with his time all but over with the 49ers, it could come down to Lance and Purdy.

Upon his arrival to the starting lineup, Purdy played well. He won his first seven starts, including two in the postseason.

Based on what he displayed, it may be hard for the 49ers to not give him the starting job when he is back. He has already earned the support of his teammates and has proven he can play on the field.