Tom Brady played the majority of his legendary football career as a New England Patriot, winning six Super Bowls with Robert Kraft and the Pats and earning a spot in Massachusetts lore.

The team’s CEO didn’t hesitate at all when asked if he was open to signing Brady to a one-day contract so he could retire as a Patriot in an interview on CNN on Thursday morning.

“I’d do it tomorrow,” Kraft told Don Lemon and Poppy Harlow. “Not only do I want it, our fans are clamoring for it and to us, he always has been and always will be a Patriot.”

“We’ll do everything we can in our power to bring him back, sign off as a Patriot and find ways to honor him for many years to come. He did so much to bring life and good cheer to our community and he’s a beloved figure and he’s earned the respect and love that people feel for him like no other athlete in our town.”

Tom Brady announced his retirement from football on Wednesday morning in a short video shared to social media, promising he’s done with the game for good this time.

After leaving the Patriots following the 2019 season, Brady played three more campaigns in Tampa Bay with the Buccaneers, winning another Super Bowl against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

He returned to Foxborough during the 2021 regular season, defeating New England in the closing minutes of a hard-fought affair in his last game in Massachusetts. His next return will likely be even more satisfying after six titles and 20 years of NFL dominance.

“Tommy, I’m always here for you, you are part of our family,” Robert Kraft said when asked to share a final message to his former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

“I just love the guy so much and there isn’t anything I wouldn’t do for him…Thank you for the time you gave us and everyone here in the New England region loves you and respects you and wants happiness for you in your life.”