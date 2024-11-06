Will Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts play in Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys? According to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Hurts did not throw in passing drills on Wednesday. EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Inquirer provided a further update on the situation.

“Add Jalen Hurts to the list of players not going through individual drills at the start of practice. He came out a little late and is watching the rest of the quarterbacks throw routes on air. Worth remembering the #Eagles have a short week after this Sunday,” Smith wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Eagles most recently defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-23. Philadelphia now holds a 6-2 record in 2024. Hurts threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns on 18-24 passing in the victory.

It is unclear if Jalen Hurts is dealing with an injury. Perhaps he was simply getting extra rest on Wednesday. The Eagles will provide updates on the star QB as they are made available.

Overall, it has been a successful season for Philadelphia. They have legitimate Super Bowl aspirations. However, the Eagles do have some question marks on the roster.

Their defensive effort over the next few weeks will play a pivotal role in determining their final record. The Eagles currently trail the Washington Commanders (Commanders are 7-2) in the NFC East. Philadelphia wants to surpass Washington and win the division.

As mentioned, the Eagles' defense will be crucial in the team's effort to accomplish that goal. It goes without saying, but Jalen Hurts' availability will also be of the utmost importance.

The Eagles are currently focused on preparing to play the Cowboys. Dallas is just 3-5 so far in 2024, but Philadelphia will not overlook their opponent. The Cowboys would love nothing more than to upset the Eagles on Sunday.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Jalen Hurts as they are made available.