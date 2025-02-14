Jalen Hurts revealed how he plans to stay motivated, and Adam Schefter thinks he knows the Philadelphia Eagles’ first opponent for 2025. And a key protector for Hurts will undergo surgery after the Super Bowl because of a postseason injury, according to a post on X by Jeff McLane.

#Eagles LG Landon Dickerson said his left knee injury will likely require off-season surgery. He wouldn’t disclose the exact nature of the injury.

Dickerson started the NFC Championship game against the Commanders at center in place of the injured Cam Jurgens. But Dickerson struggled in the first half after a left knee injury. Jurgens, who had a back injury, returned to the field and finished the second half for Dickerson. However, Dickerson played in the Super Bowl.

When asked what would have kept him out of the Super Bowl, he said something greater than the previous injury, according to another post by McLane.

Landon Dickerson on what the threshold would be for him not to finish in Super Bowl LIX. The #Eagles LG confirmed that he will play on Sunday despite a knee injury that forced him out of the NFC championship.

Eagles G Landon Dickerson is part of tough offensive line

The Eagles battered defenses all season with the running of Saquon Barkley. That was made easier because of the tremendous play in the trenches.

Barkley said his job came easier because of Dickerson and the others, according to nbcsports.com.

“It’s a little easier this year when you’ve got those big guys up front creating the holes they’ve been creating,” Barkley said. “That’s part of it. The o-line’s job is to block the guys they have, and I’m responsible for one, and when I get there I have the responsibility to make the guy miss.”

However, Barkley said he didn’t mean that as a knock to his former team.

“Me and my family, literally had a sheet and did pros and cons,” Barkley said. “And the only con about Philly was I might get some slack because I played in New York. So, it was a no-brainer for me. The talent that we have here, going against those guys, hearing stories about the organization, and most importantly the big boys up front.”

Of course, the Eagles' linemen appreciate Barkley, too.

“Two things: We appreciate him, and he appreciates us,” lineman Jordan Mailata said. “I think he appreciates us because it's probably the first time (he’s) been in sync (with his offensive line). And his keenness to know what we're thinking. He always asks us, ‘What are you thinking?’ He asks us almost every week, what are your favorite runs this week?”