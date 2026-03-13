Mere hours before the Philadelphia Eagles were set to void Dallas Goedert's contract, triggering a cap hit of over $20 million, Howie Roseman has pulled off some typical Howie Roseman magic to maximize his optionality over the weekend.

Taking to social media to break down the latest update, The Athletic's Zach Berman reported that the Eagles are kicking Goedert's void date back even further to give the two sides time to settle on their next moves.

“The Eagles and Dallas Goedert have pushed the void date on his contract back to Monday, league sources told The Athletic,” Berman wrote. “They had previously set a deadline for this afternoon.”

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Now, for eagle-eyed fans who have been keeping up with Philadelphia's offseason moves, this is actually the second time the Roseman has moved Goedert's void date back, allowing the veteran tight end's people to work the phones, evaluate the market, and decide if a return to the City of Brotherly Love makes sense in 2026. If Goedert signs elsewhere in 2026, the Eagles will owe him $20.5 million to not play for the team, making him one of the highest-paid players on the team despite being employed elsewhere.

But if Goedert returns? Well, then Roseman can take that number and spread it out over multiple years, giving the team immediate cap relief and opening the door for additional signings, trades, or even a final decision on AJ Brown, who would saddle the Birds with an eight-figure dead cap hit of his own if he were to be moved pre-June 1st.

Will Goedert return to the Eagles for at least one more season? Only time will tell, but the fact that he's playing ball with the team can only mean good things on that front.