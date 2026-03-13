While AJ Brown has been one of the hottest names in offseason trade rumors, there has been no movement on the Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver. But the Los Angeles Rams could be the team to heat things back up again.

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The Rams are still continuing to monitor Brown's trade status, via Dianna Russini of The Athletic. Both sides had discussions before Los Angeles acquired cornerback Trent McDuffie in a separate deal. That won't keep the Rams completely out of the running for Brown though.

This is a developing story with more information to come.