When news broke that the Philadelphia Eagles agreed to terms with Riq Woolen on a one-year, $15 million contract, it was generally met with positive marks from the Keystone State cohort.

Sure, Woolen is famously volatile, having lost snaps to ex-Eagles cornerback Josh Jobe during Seattle's Super Bowl run, but after sitting through the Kelee Ringo experience for years now, the former Seahawks is unquestionably a better NFL player now and thus worth betting on for one season.

Need proof? Well, look no further than one of the best cornerbacks of his era, Richard Sherman, who believes his old team's loss is the Eagles' gain, as he noted on his namesake podcast.

“Yeah, I'm a bit surprised, but I think that was his market. A lot of people feel really good about what he's able to do, his skill set, and his ability, but are kind of in a wait-and-see mode because they want to understand why his spot in the Seahawks lineup was so volatile. There'd be games he starts, and there'd be games he doesn't play very much. There'll be games he gets benched, especially early on in the season. I think late in the season is when he found his rhythm and started to play really well,” Sherman explained.

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“It seemed like something clicked for him, and he was tackling well. He's all over the place, and I think in Vic Fangio's system, he's going to thrive. Opposite of Quinion Mitchell, they're going to be one of the most dynamic pairs of corners. I think this is a move that works. I'm sure he would have loved a longer term, more security. You know, nobody really loves playing on a one-year deal, but I think the game is starting to make sense for Riq in a way that this is going to be beneficial to him.”

Standing 6-foot-4, 210 pounds with long arms, collegiate wide receiver experience, and a blazing fast 4.26 40-yard dash time, Woolen has all of the physical tools to keep up with darn-near any wide receiver the NFL has to offer. While he has struggled to play clean, textbook football at times, leading to only seven starts over 16 appearances last fall, plus no starts in the playoffs, in the end, Woolen still played 78 percent of the snaps for the best defense in football, allowing just 39 completions for a career-low 348 yards and three touchdowns versus one interception.

Considering he will be targeted early and often next to Mitchell and Cooper DeJean this fall, if Woolen can thrive, as Richardson suggested, the Birds will be in good shape for the 2026 NFL season.