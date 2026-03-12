To promote the release of his new children's book, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will be going on tour to local schools.

Hurts is embarking on a book reading tour that will visit schools, as John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Clark's post did not include the book tour's dates. However, it will be something to keep an eye on for them as the offseason continues. He did recently have a signing event at the Barnes & Noble in Union Square in New York City on Monday, Mar. 9.

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' offseason

This is the latest step in what is proving to be a vital offseason. The Eagles are coming off a disappointing season, during which they went 11-6. However, they were eliminated from the playoffs in the first round by the San Francisco 49ers.

Hurts had a solid regular season, passing for 3,224 yards and 25 touchdowns against six interceptions. He also rushed for 421 yards and had eight touchdowns (his lowest mark since 2021).

The Eagles started the year strong at 8-2. However, they lost three in a row in the middle of the season before winning three in a row.

Hurts is heading into his sixth season in the NFL. He was drafted by the Eagles in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. During his collegiate career, Hurts won the National Championship. However, this was during his time with Alabama.

Throughout his career, Hurts has been a three-time Pro Bowler and was named Second-team All-Pro in 2022. Additionally, he was named Super Bowl 59 MVP after the Eagles blew out the Kansas City Chiefs.