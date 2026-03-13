While the 2026 NFL calendar year has only just begun, with free agency officially beginning at 4 pm EST on Wednesday, March 11, the real show doesn't begin for the Philadelphia Eagles until the end of April, when Howie Roseman and company will zoom into Steel City for the NFL Draft.

Sure, the Birds were able to land Super Bowl champion Riq Woolen on a one-year, $15 million contract amid a half dozen players leaving for big money deals elsewhere, which should make for some very interesting battles at cornerback this summer, but for the most part, the Eagles sat back and watched the market play out, knowing that they have big-money extensions like the one just dished out to Jordan Davis due over the next few years.

Does it stink to see other teams sign players like Jaelan Phillips, Nakobe Dean, and Reed Blankenship to second contracts after Vic Fangio and company coached them up to become such in-demand players? Even the man himself feels like the Eagles are something of a farm system for the other 31 defenses around the NFL, but hey, those players wouldn't be so in-demand if the Eagles didn't hit home run after home run in the NFL Draft, where they've found almost every defensive starter and many of their offensive players, too.

With seven picks available to use in the 2026 NFL Draft, it's clear the Eagles have a chance to add even more quality talent to their pipeline, but which players should they target specifically? Well, according to the PFF mock draft simulator, the Eagles are primed to land some really good prospects both for right now and into the future as they continue to grow.

Round 1, Pick 23: WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

After being linked to Kenyon Sadiq by, well, pretty much every mock draft imaginable since the 2026 NFL Combine, the Oregon tight end was no longer on the board for the Eagles when they came up to pick at No. 23, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers opting to select him at pick No. 15 in this particular simulation.

Does it make sense for Tampa Bay to add Sadiq when they just extended Cade Otton? Maybe not so much, unless they view him as a Mike Evans replacement. Fortunately, the board broke in the Eagles' favor from that pick on, and one of the top-3 wide receivers in this year's class, Jordyn Tyson, was still on the board.

The brother of Cleveland Cavaliers forward Jaylon Tyson, Jordyn is one of the more dynamic weapons in this year's class, a do-it-all weapon for the Arizona Sun Devils who can align inside or out, and create plays both before and after the catch.

Becoming a two-year starter at Arizona State after beginning his college career at Colorado, Tyson amassed 136 catches, 1,812 yards, and 18 touchdowns over 21 games of action, a mark that could have been much higher had he not suffered a hamstring injury that cost him three games last season.

While Tyson didn't run at the combine, and his stock has fallen ever so slightly as other players have seen theirs rise thanks to impressive athletic testing numbers, if the Sun Devil is still there at pick No. 23, the Eagles should run up the card, as he has the potentialy to be the best wide receiver in this year's class if he can remain healthy and continue to progress as a receiver.

Round 2, Pick 54: CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State

An Arizona State double-dip? Mock drafts simulators never fail to disappoint.

After losing three edge rushers in free agency so far versus adding two cornerback in Woolen and Jonathan Jones, it might make sense for the Eagles to target a defensive lineman or even a safety instead of a cornerback, but Keith Abney II is the kind of talent worth investing in, especially since both of the team's new additions are only on a one-year contracts.

Standing 5-foot-10, 187 pounds, Abney II isn't an athletic freak, but he is an instinctive player who knows how to attack the ball when it's in the air, as his 21 pass breakups and six interceptions clearly prove over three years in the desert.

With inside-out versatility and a built-in relationship with Tyson that could translate to immediate camaraderie like the Philadelphia-Georgia connection, Abney II could become that perfect third cornerback who can play with Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell full-time for the next four years until he's due a new contract.

Round 3, Pick 68: OL Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern

After watching the Eagles struggle to overcome the loss of Lane Johnson midway through the season, not to mention their inability to successfully run six-lineman sets once Matt Pryor became their first tackle off the bench, Philadelphia needs to add quality bodies on the offensive line to form a long-term backup plan at the position.

Enter Caleb Tiernan, the Northwestern tackle who could fill that role over the final few years of Johnson's career.

Despite his massive size at 6-foot-8, 323 pounds, Tiernan is viewed as a true four-position player heading into the draft, with the potential to take snaps as both a guard and a tackle as he develops into an NFL player.

With Tyler Steen set to become a free agent after this season, and another huge former tackle, Mekhi Becton, having found success as a huge guard in Philadelphia, Tiernan is an ideal addition to an Eagles team with a new offensive line coach and offensive philosophy under Sean Mannion, as he could provide depth now and develop into something more down the line.

Round 3, Pick 98: OT Markel Bell, Miami

Another tackle? Well, in 2025, Roseman doubled down on the position on Day 3, and with the position all the more needed now, that might justify a pair of Day 2 selections in the third round.

Like Tiernan, Bell is a massive man. Standing 6-foot-9, 366 pounds, Bell will instantly become one of the biggest NFL players fans will ever see, but with that size comes some athletic limitations, with the Hurricanes star running a 5.36 40 and 1.84 10-yard split at the combine.

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Unlike his potential teammate, Bell is likely a tackle-only prospect, which is why he comes off the board 30 picks later, but that doesn't mean he wouldn't be worth the pick, especially if Myles Hinton and Cameron Williams appear unlikely to become viable NFL players.

Would the Eagles be better off taking a tight end or a safety with this pick? Considering how the rest of this mock shakes out, that might be wise, especially with Penn State's Zakee Wheatley still on the board in this particular simulation, but if Roseman opted to take things in this direction, few fans would be too upset at the end of Friday.

Round 4, Pick 122: EDGE Nadame Tucker, Western Michigan

After losing three edge rushers in free agency, the Eagles restock the cupboard with a very interesting player from Western Michigan, Nadame Tucker.

Standing 6-foot-2, 247 pounds, Tucker began his athletic career as a basketball player, opting to only start playing football as a senior in high school. Tucker began his career at Independence Community College and slowly worked his way up to the FBS level, playing for Hutchinson in 2021 and Houston in 2022-24 before finally landing at Western Michigan in 2025.

In 2025, Tucker was unquestionably one of the most productive players in the nation, recording 55 tackles, an FBS-leading 21 tackles for a loss, and an FBS-leading 14.5 sacks over 13 games.

While his average testing numbers at the combine might knock his stock down in the eyes of some, if Roseman wants a player who can rotate in right away, Tucker is a better option than Antwaun Powell-Ryland, who Roseman drafted last year after incredible college production.

Round 4, Pick 136: TE Dallen Bentley, Utah

Back to the offensive side of the ball, the Eagles have found their tight end of the future, or at least a potential option in Dallen Bentley, the pass catcher out of Utah.

A true one-year wonder who didn't have more than three catches until the 2025 season, Bentley saved the best for last during his senior season, bringing in 48 passes for 620 yards and six touchdowns as the Utes' No. 2 receiving option.

While Bentley isn't the blocker Saddiq has proven to be at Oregon, he had to focus his energy on that aspect of the game as players like Brant Kuithe soaked up the targets, making him a very interesting option in the fourth round after all of the “premier” players at the position come off the board.

Round 5, Pick 179: IOL Pat Coogan, Indiana

And last but not least, the Eagles add another developmental center for the third year in a row, only this time, it's a national champion and Rose Bowl Offensive MVP.

Standing 6-foot-5, 311 pounds, Coogan began his college career at Notre Dame before transferring to Indiana, where he joined an elite 2025 class with Fernando Mendoza that ultimately secured a national championship. Coogan set the tone for the offensive line, showed he could succeed in a zone blocking scheme, and even highlighted the wheels to move bodies in the open field just like Jason Kelce back in the day.

After selecting Dylan McMahon – who they lost to the Los Angeles Rams – and Drew Kendall in subsequent drafts, it's clear that Roseman is looking for at least a long-term backup for Cam Jurgens, if not the kind of player who could theoretically start down the line if his injuries continue to mount. While opinions vary on Coogan's ceiling at center, let alone his ability to transition to guard at the NFL level as either a depth player or an eventual starter, bringing him in with pick No. 179 is good value.