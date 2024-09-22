On Sunday, Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles hit the field against the New Orleans Saints, looking to push their record to 2-1. The Eagles were coming off of a collapse last Monday against the Atlanta Falcons, one which was capped off by a late Hurts interception to essentially end the game.

Unfortunately, that trend of not taking care of the football continued into the game on Sunday in New Orleans. After making a big play earlier in the drive to get the Eagles in scoring position, Hurts was faced with a third and long from near the end zone, meaning that even if the Eagles didn't convert, they would still have a chip shot field goal at their disposal.

Instead, Hurts forced a pass to Devonta Smith, one which was easily intercepted by Saints star Tyrann Mathieu.

https://x.com/ClutchPoints/status/1837910054692954373

Needless to say, fans on X, formerly Twitter, were frustrated by Hurts' continued inability to protect the football.

“Jalen Hurts has thrown an int in each of his last 7 regular season games longest streak in the league,” noted former NFL player Clay Harbor.

Others compared Hurts' play in the red zone to the “washed” version of Russell Wilson that fans saw with the Denver Broncos.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia sports insider Sean Barnard noted just how quickly Hurts has fallen from grace in the NFL realm.

“If you asked me the calling card of Jalen Hurts as a football player a few seasons ago it would be constantly making the right decision with the football,” wrote Banard. “Did not expect turnovers to become such a significant issue. Feels bizarre we are seeing this be such a clear problem.”

Hurts would go on to lose a fumble later in the first half on another possession in which the Eagles were driving.

As their quarterback's turnovers pile up, clearly so too do Eagles' fans' frustrations.