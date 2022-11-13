Published November 13, 2022

By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, from finishing second in the Heisman Trophy race to the NFL, is no stranger to being among the top in quarterback contention, as he said in a Thursday interview.

Jalen Hurts placed third in MVP conversations, putting him among Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen as some of the top names in the NFL. All three teams are placed at the top of their respective divisions, with the Eagles earning a 90 point differential over their opponents in eight games on their way to being the last undefeated team in the NFL.

“I just want to win.” Hurts said. “Everything else that comes with it will be fun and cool. I personally feel like I’ve challenged the people around me too. You know how I am.”

Hurts has passed for 2,042 yards and 12 touchdowns this season behind the improved play of the Eagles’ receiving core and the addition of wide receiver A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans. The third-year quarterback has only improved since he was selected with the 53rd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, seeing his quarterback rating skyrocket from 77.6 in his rookie year to 107.8 this season. Josh Allen sports a QB rating of 99.2, while Patrick Mahomes earned a 103.6 rating over eight games.

“One thing that I’ve tried to sincerely do a better job of is just handling everything that comes with the game,” Hurts said. “I feel like the best of them are able to be consistent.

“To be up for something that displays some type of consistency and play, that’s something I just want to do throughout the whole season… Enough is never enough. That was my mentality. I just want to continue to grow.”

The Philadelphia Eagles will kick off against the Washington Commanders at 8:15 p.m. EST on Monday at Lincoln Financial Field. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN.