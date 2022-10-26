Jalen Hurts’ snap take on Robert Quinn trade

The Philadelphia Eagles are the lone unbeaten team in the NFL at 6-0 coming off their bye week. Things got even better for Philadelphia on Tuesday as news surfaced they completed a trade with the Chicago Bears for three time Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn.

After the Quinn trade was made official, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was asked his thoughts. According to Philadelphia Inquirer writer Josh Tolentino, not much has changed.

“The weather changes but we don’t in regards to our goals and what we want to accomplish. We will welcome him in. He’s done this. I can’t wait to meet him and get it rolling.”

That is the comments from a mature-sounding leader. Hurts has done a great job with that during his time with the Eagles. He is aware the schedule has been light thus far and the real tests still lie ahead. But adding a player like Quinn should certainly help.

Robert Quinn made his third Pro Bowl team last year, racking up 18.5 sacks and forcing four fumbles. It was also the second time Quinn was named an All-Pro. He will join an already stacked Eagles defensive front that features Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, Jordan Davis and Javon Hargrave.

The Eagles defense ranks near the top of the league in almost every statistical category. But they are just tied for 10th in sacks with 17 this season. That is likely going to change with Quinn’s presence. If it was difficult to move the ball on the Eagles defense before, good luck once Quinn is fully integrated.