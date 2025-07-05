Saquon Barkley shares that the key to his success is his fiancée, Anna Congdon.

“When I look at some of the moments—my highs, my lows and my NFL career—one person that's right next to me is my fiancée,” he told E! News. “She's been super helpful and we've been able to create a beautiful family.”

The couple shares two children together: Jada, 6, and Saquon Jr., 2, Barkley and Congdon met on campus at Penn State and have been together since 2017. The Philadelphia Eagles running back is also open to expanding the family he created with Congdon.

“I used to be the type of person that would be like, ‘Oh, I want three,” he said of having kids. “So, however many God want to bless us with, I'm with that.”

The Super Bowl champion shared that having “someone at home that loves you and [knowing] that they're going to have your back no matter what” is instrumental in going far.

“No matter win, lose or draw, you get to come home,” he added, and what really matters are “the things that really matter are right in front of you,” like family.

This is not the first time that Barkley has idolized Congdon in the press, adding that she has been a solid support system throughout his time in the NFL.

“I can't be the athlete I am and have the success I have had in my career without the help of her. She always has my back, not only in football but throughout life… as we continue to grow and mature and go through life together, we continue getting closer and continue to get even better,” he told PEOPLE back in February.

He added: “It's a beautiful thing because we have two amazing children… and we just sit back and laugh sometimes when they're over there playing and just smile and think about where everything started.”

While shortly before the Super Bowl news broke that Barkley and Congdon were engaged, the running back shared that he had proposed a while ago.

“This is not new by the way,” he said. “I know it just broke the other day but I’ve been engaged for like six months.

Saquon Barkley On Next Season

As the reigning Super Bowl champions, a lot is expected of the Eagles this year. However, Barkley is ready to have another milestone year after having 2,000-yard rushers last season.

“I feel like I’m entering my prime,” Barkley said I just gotta continue to have the mindset of listening to everyone, buying into whatever they want me to do. Whatever they want me to do, try to do it at the best of my ability.”

What is keeping Barkley motivated for next season is the mindset that he has always possessed. He wants to make history in his position and now with a Super Bowl under his belt and monumental stats, he's on his way.

“The thing that drives me is the same thing that has driven me since I was a little kid,” Barkley said. “I’ve said this since I got into the league and I don’t mean it in an arrogant way. I want to be the best running back to ever play or at least one of the best running backs to ever play. I don’t think there’s actually a way you can prove who’s the best.

“But that’s always been my motivation and I feel like God’s blessed me with the unique ability and put me through a lot of adversity and that’s still going to be my mindset. The love of the game, wanting to win and wanting to compete and wanting to be great, it’s always going to push me no matter if we win four Super Bowls.”