The Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl champions and look to repeat in the 2025-26 season. With all this title defense talk, it is the best time to look at the greatest Eagles teams in history. While some of the greatest Philly teams of all time have won Super Bowl titles, some have fallen short. Yes, it's true. A few of the best Eagles teams have fallen short, losing either in the Big Game or in the conference title. Regardless, several of these teams made the Top 100 NFL teams list.

Top 10 greatest Philadelphia Eagles teams of all time

10. 2003-04 Eagles

This is the first team on the list. Furthermore, it also featured a younger Andy Reid coaching the team. Although things looked promising, they ultimately went downhill in the playoffs.

Philadelphia went 12-4 to win the NFC East. Initially, they had a great start to the playoffs, as they edged out the Carolina Panthers 20-17 in overtime. This is where things went south, as Philadelphia fell 14-3 in the NFC Title Game at home.

9. 2019-20 Eagles

This team had won the Super Bowl just two seasons ago. The team somehow won the NFC East despite a rash of injuries, finishing 9-7. Additionally, it was the first real opportunity for Jalen Hurts to shine.

When they met the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Wildcard, their offense sputtered. Ultimately, they managed just three field goals in a 17-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

8. 2002-03 Eagles

It was the 70th anniversary in Philadelphia. Therefore, the Birds had plans to celebrate it with a title. After dispatching the Atlanta Falcons 20-6 in the NFC Divisional Round, they floundered in the NFC Title Game, losing 27-10 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Unfortunately, it was one of many failures for Philadelphia in the playoffs during the Reid era.

7. 1960-61 Eagles

Many people don't remember this squad. Yet, they did enough to make it on the greatest Eagles teams of all time list. Led by quarterback Norm Van Brocklin, Philadelphia went 10-2 before beating the Green Bay Packers 17-13 in a defensive slugfest in the NFL Championship. While it does not hold the love of recent Philadelphia teams, it certainly earns its spot on this list.

6. 1980-81 Eagles

By this point, Philadelphia had yet to make a Super Bowl appearance. However, that all changed this season, as the Birds took down the NFC and made their first appearance in the Big Game. After beating the Minnesota Vikings 31-16 in the NFC Divisional Round, they routed the Dallas Cowboys 20-7 in the NFC Title Game.

Philadelphia would meet the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XV. Unfortunately, things started horrifically for the Birds, as they trailed 14-0 after the first quarter. They were unable to recover, as they fell 27-10 to the Silver and Black. Regardless, this is still one of the best Eagles teams ever to play.

5. 2001-02 Eagles

It was a festive time in the City of Brotherly Love, as their favorite football team was making another playoff run under Reid. Although it appeared promising for a while, it ultimately led to the same disappointment.

The Eagles started their flight with a 31-9 throttling of the Buccaneers in the NFC Wildcard Round. Then, they routed the Chicago Bears 33-19 at Soldier Field. A battle with the St. Louis Rams was next, and there was hope in the air. While the Eagles led 17-13 at halftime, they could not hold on and fell to the Rams in a crushing loss.

4. 2004-05 Eagles

Article Continues Below

The Eagles had been suffering numerous playoff defeats by this point. Finally, they broke through, and Reid and quarterback Donovan McNabb had a chance to cement their first Super Bowl win. The Eagles started their path with a 27-14 win over the Vikings in the NFC Divisional Round. Next, they defeated the Falcons 27-10 in the NFC Championship Game.

This set them up for a Super Bowl showdown against the defending champion New England Patriots. Despite going back and forth with the Patriots, the Eagles fell behind by 10 points in the fourth quarter and could not close the gap.

3. 2022-23 Eagles

Hurts came into this season with limited expectations. Yet, he blew it out of the water when he passed for 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns, and six interceptions while also running for 760 yards and 13 scores. Things looked great for the Eagles as they demolished the New York Giants 38-7 in the NFC Divisional Round. Next, they dismantled the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship Game.

Hurts and the Birds traded blows with the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. While things looked promising, one crucial mistake by Hurts ruined it all, and the Eagles fell 38-35 to Kansas City in the Big Game.

2. 2017-18 Eagles

Fans had not expected much at this point. When Carson Wentz went down with a season-ending injury, they expected less. Then, something magical happened. Things started to go well for the Birds. After winning the NFC East, the hope started to grow. First, the Eagles won a gritty game against the Falcons, beating them 15-10 in the NFC Divisional Round. Then, they blew out the Vikings 38-7 in the NFC Championship Game.

This gave them a matchup against the Patriots, the same team that had defeated them 13 years before. It also gave them a rematch with Tom Brady, who had been the architect of that win for the Pats. Amazingly, the highlight of this game was a trick play that saw quarterback Nick Foles catch a touchdown pass in what would become known as “The Philly Special.”

1. 2024-25 Eagles

Some might see this as recency bias. While there could be a case for that, there could also be a case for this being the greatest Eagles team in franchise history. As they have already won the title, speculation is already circulating that the Eagles may not repeat in 2025-26.

This team did everything well, winning the NFC East with authority. Then, they defeated the Packers in the NFC Wildcard Round before taking down the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round. After beating the Washington Commanders in the NFC Title Game, things were set up for a rematch with the Chiefs.

The Eagles came into this game knowing what they needed to do to beat Mahomes. Subsequently, they would sack him six times while also generating 11 hits. This suffocating defense prevented the Chiefs from generating any offense in a 40-22 beatdown. The way they dominated everyone in their path is why they are the best Eagles team of all time.