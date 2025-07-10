The Philadelphia Eagles are currently gearing up for the 2025-26 NFL season, in which they will look to defend their Super Bowl championship. The Eagles were dominant down the stretch of the 2024-25 season and into the playoffs, where they annihilated the Kansas City Chiefs to win their first Super Bowl since the 2017 season.

The longest-tenured member of the Eagles currently is offensive tackle Lane Johnson, and by the time he's done with his current contract in 2027, he will have tied former teammate Brandon Graham as the longest-tenured player in franchise history.

Recently, Johnson spoke on what that accomplishment would mean.

