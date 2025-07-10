The Philadelphia Eagles are currently gearing up for the 2025-26 NFL season, in which they will look to defend their Super Bowl championship. The Eagles were dominant down the stretch of the 2024-25 season and into the playoffs, where they annihilated the Kansas City Chiefs to win their first Super Bowl since the 2017 season.
The longest-tenured member of the Eagles currently is offensive tackle Lane Johnson, and by the time he's done with his current contract in 2027, he will have tied former teammate Brandon Graham as the longest-tenured player in franchise history.
Recently, Johnson spoke on what that accomplishment would mean.
“Yeah, if there's anybody to end a tie with it would be BG (Brandon Graham). It's crazy that we had a number of guys who all stayed together for all these years,” Johnson said, per Good Morning Football, via Nick Shook of NFL.com. “Yeah, it doesn't feel like No. 13 but here it is. I still feel young in heart, but you can't ignore Father Time. I'm still having fun and enjoying what I do. I love being around the guys, competing and it's just something that I really love doing every minute of it.”
Johnson has been a huge part of the Eagles' offensive line success over the last several seasons.
Can the Eagles repeat?
The Eagles are hoping to join the Chiefs as teams to repeat as Super Bowl champions in recent NFL history.
For his part, Lane Johnson has played a big role in one of the team's signature plays, the tush push, which survived a potential legislative ban earlier this offseason.
“Yeah, it has become a weird play and it's something that we've run every so often,” Johnson said about the play. “I never thought it would have gone to this magnitude of what it has become. Listen, I think the guys should have the votes are probably the center, both the guards and probably the D-tackles that are in the middle.
“It's something that when you do it consecutively, I think the main thing is worrying about player safety. So, yeah, it's something I run, and I don't think a lot about it going into each play. It does favor a rugby scrum but it's our rugby scrum.”