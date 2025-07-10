The Philadelphia Eagles are currently gearing up for the 2025-26 NFL season, in which they will look to defend their Super Bowl championship. The Eagles were dominant down the stretch of the 2024-25 season and into the playoffs, where they annihilated the Kansas City Chiefs to win their first Super Bowl since the 2017 season.

The longest-tenured member of the Eagles currently is offensive tackle Lane Johnson, and by the time he's done with his current contract in 2027, he will have tied former teammate Brandon Graham as the longest-tenured player in franchise history.

Recently, Johnson spoke on what that accomplishment would mean.

Article Continues Below

“Yeah, if there's anybody to end a tie with it would be BG (Brandon Graham). It's crazy that we had a number of guys who all stayed together for all these years,” Johnson said, per Good Morning Football, via Nick Shook of NFL.com. “Yeah, it doesn't feel like No. 13 but here it is. I still feel young in heart, but you can't ignore Father Time. I'm still having fun and enjoying what I do. I love being around the guys, competing and it's just something that I really love doing every minute of it.”

Johnson has been a huge part of the Eagles' offensive line success over the last several seasons.

Can the Eagles repeat?

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni holds up the Vince Lombardi trophy during the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl celebration in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025.
© William Bretzger-Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Eagles are hoping to join the Chiefs as teams to repeat as Super Bowl champions in recent NFL history.

For his part, Lane Johnson has played a big role in one of the team's signature plays, the tush push, which survived a potential legislative ban earlier this offseason.

“Yeah, it has become a weird play and it's something that we've run every so often,” Johnson said about the play. “I never thought it would have gone to this magnitude of what it has become. Listen, I think the guys should have the votes are probably the center, both the guards and probably the D-tackles that are in the middle.

“It's something that when you do it consecutively, I think the main thing is worrying about player safety. So, yeah, it's something I run, and I don't think a lot about it going into each play. It does favor a rugby scrum but it's our rugby scrum.”

The Eagles will kick off their 2025 season in September.
More Philadelphia Eagles News
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX
Eagles’ Saquon Barkley gets strong message from NFL execGuillermo Guajardo ·
Jahan Dotson next to the blacked-out silhouettes of Adoree' Jackson and the blacked-out silhouette of Josh Uche with the Eagles stadium in the background.
3 sneaky Philadelphia Eagles trade candidates entering 2025 training campMatty Breisch ·
Sep 6, 2024; Sao Paulo, BRA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) is pressured by Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) during the second half at Neo Quimica Arena.
Eagles DT Jalen Carter draws ‘Hall of Fame-type’ praiseBen Strauss ·
Kelee Ringo, Tyler Steen, and Sydney Brown in front of the Eagles stadium.
Philadelphia Eagles’ most fierce positional battle to watch at 2025 training campMatty Breisch ·
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) performs a practice drill at NovaCare Complex.
Eagles’ Saquon Barkley draws ‘high-level’ prediction after historic seasonZachary Weinberger ·
Bryce Huff in the middle with a tear 💧, Dark clouds in the background, Philadelphia Eagles logo on one side and San Francisco 49ers logo on the other side
49ers’ Bryce Huff hints at just how disastrous Eagles tenure wasEnzo Flojo ·