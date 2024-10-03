It appears that legendary Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce has enlisted Fleetwood Mac icon Stevie Nicks for the team's Christmas album.

In a post on the New Heights X, formerly Twitter, page, Kelce is seen with Nicks in a recording studio. The caption implies they are recording something for the Eagles' yearly tradition.

“The crossover we didn't know we needed,” the caption began. “Coming soon to a Christmas album near you.”

Perhaps Nicks made it to the studio ahead of her show in Hershey, Pennsylvania. She played a rescheduled show on September 28, 2024, that was originally supposed to take place on June 15, 2024.

In came the Fleetwood Mac puns. One X user referenced “Dreams” in their response: “Maybe players love you more than just when they're playing.”

Since 2022, the Philadelphia Eagles have released Christmas albums in December with the likes of Kelce leading the charge. THe first album also featured Lane Johnson, Jalen Hurts, A. J. Brown, and Brandon Graham.

A second album, A Philly Special Christmas Special got even more big names to feature on it. Jason's brother, Travis Kelce, headlined the list along with Howie Roseman, and Patti LaBelle.

It appears a third entry in the series is coming with Kelce once again. Even though he is retired, he is probably going to bring past and current Eagles players into the fold.

Who is Stevie Nicks?

Before teaming with Jason Kelce and the other Philadelphia Eagles, Stevie Nicks gained fame for being the lead singer of Fletwood Mac.

She was a part of the band from 1975 to 2022. Nicks joined along with her then-boyfriend Lindsey Buckingham. They helped relaunch the band with their self-titled 1975 album.

Fleetwood Mac went on a tear throughout the '70s, releasing Rumours and Tusk in the decade. They released five more studio albums during their run — Mirage, Tango in the Night, Behind the Mask, Time, and Say You Will.

Nicks is winding down her current tour. She has one date planned for 2025, that being March 29, 2025, at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. She will co-headline the show with Billy Joel.

Jason Kelce's legendary career with the Philadelphia Eagles

Kelce was the Philadelphia Eagles center from 2011-23. He was drafted in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft after playing college football at Cincinnati.

Throughout his career, Kelce was an iron man for the team. He helped lead them to two Super Bowls, winning LII against the New England Patriots.

Additionally, Kelce was named to seven Pro Bowls nad six First-team All Pros. He retired after the 2023 NFL season and will likely make it to the Hall of Fame when he is eligible.

Outside of football, he hosts a podcast with his brother. The New Heights podcast has blown up in recent years, landing a $100 million deal with Amazon.

He is also a part of ESPON's Monday Night Countdown broadcasts ahead of Monday Night Football. Kelce was recently featured during the Eagles' game against the Atlanta Falcons.