Taylor Swift debuted a Tortured Poets Department song during her third night in Dublin on the “Eras” tour and dedicated it to Stevie Nicks.

During Swift's show on June 30, 2024, in Dublin, Ireland, Swift played “Clara Bow” during her surprise songs set. This was the song's live debut (which closes out The Tortured Poets Department).

While introducing the song, Taylor Swift dedicated “Clara Bow” to Stevie Nicks. Swift called Nicks a “hero” of hers.

“The reason I want to play this tonight is because a friend of mine is here,” she began. “A friend of mine is here who is watching the show, who has really been one of the reasons why, or any female artists get to do what we get to do now. And she has mentored so many artists that you don't even know she's doing it.

“She has just become friends with so many female artists just to be a guiding hand, I can't tell you how rare that is. She is a hero of mine and also someone that I can tell her any secret [and] she'd never tell anybody, she's really helped me through so much over the years. I'm talking about Stevie Nicks,” she continued to a loud response from the crowd.

Later in the show, Swift referenced the “guy on the Chiefs” Travis Kelce during “Karma,” the final song of the show. This is not the first time Swift has done so but a wink to her boyfriend who was in attendance at the show.

Who is Stevie Nicks?

Stevie Nicks began her career as a duo with Lindsey Buckingham. They would both join Fleetwood Mac in 1975 joining the likes of Mick Fleetwood, and Christine and John McVie.

During Nicks's time with Fleetwood Mac, the band saw great success. Even though Fleetwood Mac already had a self-titled album in 1968, they rebooted the band in 1975 with another one. This time, Nicks and Buckingham joined the band for it.

Their biggest album Rumours, was released in 1977. The album featured the likes of “The Chain, “Dreams,” and “Don't Stop.” They followed that up with Rusk, Mirage, Tango in the Night, Behind the Mask, Time, and Say You Will.

As a solo artist, Nicks has released eight studio albums. Additionally, she is still touring to this day. She is about to play her own concert in Dublin, Ireland, and will play five more dates in Europe.

Taylor Swift 2024 “Eras” tour

Currently, Taylor Swift is amidst her 2024 European leg of the “Eras” tour. She has about 25 dates remaining on this current leg of the tour. It will conclude with a five-night stay at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Earlier in this leg of the tour, Swift played three nights at Wembley.

The European leg of the tour began on May 9, 2024, with a show in Nanterre, France. In October 2024, Swift will commence a second North American leg of the tour consisting of 18 dates. Half of that will be played in the United States and the second half in Canada.

The “Eras” tour is set to conclude on December 8, 2024, with a show in Vancouver. This will end Swift's 152-date tour extravaganza.

It is Swift's most ambitious touring venture to date as she takes fans on a three-hour journey through her discography. Throughout the show, Swift plays songs from nearly all of her albums.