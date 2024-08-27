Hosts of the New Heights podcast Travis and Jason Kelce have inked a massive $100 million deal with Amazon Wondery.

The deal between the Kelce brothers and Amazon Wondery was announced on August 27, 2024. Variety reports that the contract is worth “more than $100 million.” This comes after a report that the Kelce brothers were looking for $100 million for their podcast.

Starting on Wednesday, August 28, Wondery will have the global distribution rights to all audio and video episodes of the New Heights podcast. Additionally, they have the rights to “create international audio adaptations of the podcast.” They will hold rights to monetize and distribute the audio and video episodes.

However, the New Heights podcast will still be available on podcast services and YouTube. Wondery+ subscribers will get ad-free episodes. The deal also includes the opportunity to develop and distribute merchandise based on the podcast.

“We couldn't be more excited to team up with Wondery for the next phase of New Heights,” the Kelce brothers said in a joint statement. “We love this show and the fanbase that has grown with us over the last two seasons. Wondery understands the shared vision and will offer a wealth of experience and resources to take us to New Heights! We are going to create some groundbreaking moments together through this partnership.”

This is similar to deals that Wonery made with Dax Shepard, Joe Rogan, and Alex Cooper, as Variety notes.

The Kelces have been making major moves as of late. They have both worked with Amazon in the past. The studio distributed the Kelce documentary last year. Travis will soon host Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? for Prime Video.

What is the New Heights podcast?

Since the start of the 2022-23 NFL season, Travis and Jason Kelce have hosted the New Heights podcast. It is a weekly series that features the brothers talking about their experiences playing professional football. Their conversations have ranged to other topics, including Taylor Swift.

Who are Travis and Jason Kelce?

The Kelce brothers, Travis and Jason, are two NFL legends. Jason was the Philadelphia Eagles center from 2011-2023 and is fresh off his retirement. During that time, he started in over 190 games, made seven Pro Bowls, six First-team All-Pros, and won a Super Bowl championship.

Throughout his career, Travis Kelce has become one of the best tight ends in the NFL. Since entering the league in 2013, he has made seven All-Pro teams (four First-teams, three Second-teams), nine Pro Bowls, and won three Super Bowl championships.

His first NFL season was unsuccessful, as he played in just one game and did not record a statistic. He came back stronger with over 860 yards and five touchdowns.

From 2016-22, Travis had over 1,000 yards every season. His 2020 season was his best, catching 105 passes for 1,416 yards and 11 touchdowns.

He also holds several NFL postseason records. Travis has the most postseason receptions (165) and touchdowns by a tight end (19). He also holds the record for the most seasons of 1,000 receiving yards by a tight end (seven).

Coming up, Travis will be going to the small screen. He will star in Ryan Murphy's upcoming FX horror series, Grotesquerie.