Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce shared a heartfelt on-field moment with his brother Travis Kelce after the Eagles topped the Chiefs

In a Super Bowl rematch, the Philadelphia Eagles got their revenge on the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Eagles held on for a 21-17 win in a game that saw a sure touchdown pass dropped by Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the fourth quarter.

While there may have been some hard feelings for the Eagles after that Super Bowl loss, it certainly wasn't personal for Eagles center Jason Kelce and his brother, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The two brothers shared a touching moment on the field after the game:

Travis and Jason Kelce share a moment after the Eagles' win over the Chiefs 🤝 (via @Eagles)pic.twitter.com/IO1iZHtIOI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 21, 2023

Before the game, the Eagles center said that he didn't need the allure of a Super Bowl rematch to get fired up for this game. In fact, he mentioned how a more enticing factor would be that he had never beaten his brother Travis Kelce and his former coach Andy Reid according to ESPN:

“I’m motivated to win the game,” Kelce said. “I don’t need the Super Bowl to motivate me to beat my brother or Andy Reid. I’ve never beaten them in my career. I’m more motivated maybe by that. I don’t buy into Super Bowl revenge games. Each season is different. This team is not the same, that team is not the same. Nothing that happens on Monday night is going to at all change or make anything different about what happened last year.”

The long-time Eagles center even poked fun at his brother ahead of their upcoming matchup. He also emphasized that there is “personal attachment” for the game Sunday.

“I've beat him enough in his life that I think I will still be happy. I've got a lot of them. It would be nice to get a win under the Eagles' belt,” Kelce said. “As with every week, even though there's a lot of familiarity, there's a lot of personal attachment to this game on my side, you're really focused on what we need to do. I think if you look at that outside noise you're really doing yourself and your teammates a disservice.”

The 9-1 Eagles host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.