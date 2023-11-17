Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce speaks on the Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday.

With a huge matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs in a Super Bowl rematch, a key player believes the storyline of the championship game is played out. That player is Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce, who's been a staple for the team since he was drafted in 2011.

Kelce said that he doesn't need the idea of a Super Bowl rematch to motivate him further to win the game. In fact, he mentioned how a more enticing factor would be that he's never beaten his brother Travis Kelce and his former coach Andy Reid according to ESPN.

“I’m motivated to win the game,” Kelce said. “I don’t need the Super Bowl to motivate me to beat my brother or Andy Reid. I’ve never beaten them in my career. I’m more motivated maybe by that. I don’t buy into Super Bowl revenge games. Each season is different. This team is not the same, that team is not the same. Nothing that happens on Monday night is going to at all change or make anything different about what happened last year.”

The long-time Eagle even poked fun at his brother ahead of their upcoming matchup. He also emphasized that there is “personal attachment” for the game Sunday.

“I've beat him enough in his life that I think I will still be happy. I've got a lot of them. It would be nice to get a win under the Eagles' belt,” Kelce said. “As with every week, even though there's a lot of familiarity, there's a lot of personal attachment to this game on my side, you're really focused on what we need to do. I think if you look at that outside noise you're really doing yourself and your teammates a disservice.”

How Jason Kelce's life has changed with all the eyes on his family

With a lot of more eyes on Kelce not because of his elite play at center, but his podcast with his brother and personal relationships, he's called his life a “whirlwind.” He said that he's taking it “one day at a time.”

“It's been a whirlwind. It kind of started last year with the podcast and it's continually built up more and more from the Super Bowl and my brother's love life and People magazine,” Jason said. “It's continued to get more and more and you just kind of take it one day at a time, I think you try and stay grounded with it, you try and be realistic about it and you try to be the same person you are.”

While being a known football player could get you noticed, it's apparently been amplified with all the recent news involving his family this year. Kelce made the example of being at the airport has been harder to not get seen.

“It's harder to go out. I went to the airport – that's more difficult than it used to be. But outside of that, I think you just try and keep doing what you've been doing. Obviously something's working.”

At the end of the day, it seems like the Kelce family will continue to grow in popularity. Especially how this weekend, the brothers will be pitted against each other once again as the Eagles travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Chiefs in the aforementined Super Bowl rematch.