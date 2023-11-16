It will be a family feud when the Eagles and Chiefs play on Monday Night Football, putting the Swift and Kelce families in the spotlight

Believe it or not, the Swift family (as in Taylor Swift, not former NBA center Stromile Swift) had experience rooting for a Kelce brother long before Taylor and Travis Kelce became an item (wait, am I breaking news here? Did you guys know that already? They haven't really spent too much time covering this). Earlier this year when the Eras Tour made it's way to Lincoln Financial Field, Swift confirmed to tens-of-thousands of Swifties that she, having grown up in Philly, was in fact a Philadelphia Eagles fan.

This means that Taylor Swift and her family have likely spent way more time cheering for Jason Kelce, center for the Philadelphia Eagles, than they have his younger brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. But now since Taylor and Travis are romantically involved, one would assume that the Swift family would follow the lead of their daughter and begin donning the red and gold of the Chiefs. Well, in this case, Papa Swift has not made an ‘ass' out of ‘u' and ‘me.'

Welcome to the good side, Papa Swift! pic.twitter.com/RbJ5id004H — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 16, 2023

Look at this beautiful moment of father and future son-in-law bonding while Taylor was doing her thing in Buenos Aires, Argentina. This is the stuff that Taylor Swift songs are made of.

On Sunday, it'll be interesting to see if Scott Swift and the rest of the Swift family will join Taylor in rooting for the Chiefs, or if their allegiance to their hometown team will shine through once they step foot inside of the stadium, despite the fact that the green and white would stick out like a sore thumb in a sea of red at Arrowhead.