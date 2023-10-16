FOX Sports NFL analyst Mark Sanchez dropped a bizarre four-word description of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in Week 6.

Jalen Hurts' mobility and shiftiness in the pocket amazed Sanchez during the Eagles' game against the New York Jets on Sunday. In Sanchez's excitement, he described Hurts as a “salmon covered in vaseline,” per Awful Announcing.

"I mean, are you kidding me? They can't get this guy to the turf. Jalen Hurts-what is he? Like a salmon covered in vaseline, bro, this guy's just too slippery! He refuses to go down!" ~ Mark Sanchezpic.twitter.com/zmDKRNRUzA — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 15, 2023

Sanchez's call came on third and six with the Eagles leading 14-9 in the third quarter. The Jets' pass rush went hard after Hurts. He manage to elude New York's pass rushers after the pocket collapsed. Hurts rolled to his right so he could scan downfield and find an open receiver. Unfortunately, the pass fell incomplete so the Eagles had to punt on fourth down.

Nevertheless, Hurts' athleticism made Mark Sanchez utter several words that will make Eagles fans cringe. Worse, Philly suffered its first loss of the season. The upstart Jets prevailed, 20-14.

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles suffer their first loss of the season

Jalen Hurts had his worst game of the season in Week 6. He completed 28 of 45 passes for 280 yards, one touchdown, and a season-high three interceptions on Sunday. Jets safety Tony Adams intercepted Hurts' pass intended for tight end Dallas Goedert late in the fourth quarter. Had it not been for a tackle at the Eagles' seven-yard line, Adams would've scored on a pick-six.

The Jets eventually capitalized on Jalen Hurts' gaffe. New York running back Breece Hall's touchdown and ensuing two-point conversion sealed their third win of the season. As expected, social media blew up after Hurts' mind-boggling interception. He admitted during the postgame interview he failed to make the right read to Goedert.

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles hope to regroup against the high-scoring Miami Dolphins in Week 7. We're also looking forward to Mark Sanchez's next epic call during the FOX Sports broadcast.