Perhaps the most shocking result among all games in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL regular season was the result of the showdown between the reigning NFC champions Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Jets. The Jets were expected by many to get demolished by Jalen Hurts and company, but that simply did not happen. Instead, New York became the first team this season to beat Philadelphia, coming out on top of the game, 20-14.

Even though they were missing their top cornerbacks, the Jets ‘defense flashed its mighty form and made a huge play down the stretch when Tony Adams intercepted a Jalen Hurts pass. At that time, the Eagles were ahead, 14-12. Moments later, the Jets were able to turn the extra possession into a game-winning touchdown run by Breece Hall.

After the game, Hurts looked back on the painful error he made, stating simply that he failed to make the right rea (via Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94 WIP).

Jalen Hurts says he didn’t make the correct read on the final INT #Eagles pic.twitter.com/ANjolyTaev — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) October 16, 2023

Hurts was looking for tight end Dallas Goedert when Adams perfectly telegraphed the quarterback's pass and took the ball all the way to the eight-yard line from the Eagles' end zone.

It was a game to forget for Hurts, who went 28-for-45 for 280 passing yards and a touchdown. He was intercepted three times and sacked twice for a loss of 12 yards. He also paced the Eagles with 47 rushing yards and a touchdown on eight carries, but most people will remember the game for the upset the Jets pulled off.

The Jets did not have the services of cornerbacks Justin Hardee and Sauce Gardner in Week 6, but the Eagles failed to fully capitalize on New York's seemingly thin secondary, though, AJ Brown went off for 131 receiving yards on seven receptions and nine targets.

Nevertheless, the Eagles remain on top of the NFC East division with a 5-1 record.

Should the Eagles be concerned about Jalen Hurts' interceptions?

With three picks thrown in the Jets game, Hurts has now surpassed the total interceptions he had in 2022 when he had six. Through six games in the 2023 campaign, Hurts already has seven interceptions — two away from tying his career-worst nine picks in 2021.