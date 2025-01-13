The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Green Bay Packers 22-10 on Wild Card Weekend. While their offense was slow to get going, their defense stifled Jordan Love and crew for the entire game. Much of that was without linebacker Nakobe Dean, who left the game with a knee injury when the Eagles were ahead. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning that the injury is “significant.”

Dean was a star for the Eagles on defense this season. He was drafted in the third round out of Georgia in 2022 and started his career as a rotational piece. After an injury cut last season short, Dean started 15 games this season and racked up 128 tackles and three sacks.

The injury did not change anything for the Eagles on Sunday. While the Packers did pick it up offensively late, Philadelphia never let them get too close, eventually pulling away for the 12-point victory. Next, they face the winner of Monday night's Minnesota Vikings vs Los Angeles Rams game.

How can the Eagles move forward from Nakobe Dean's injury?

The Eagles defense was spectacular in their Wild Card Weekend victory over the Packers. While their offense struggled mightily, especially the pass game, their defense kept this game at a healthy distance all night. They will have to do it without Dean against their next opponent.

Whoever the Eagles play next, their offense will be much scarier than what the Packers rolled out on Sunday. While LA had four bad offensive weeks to finish off the season, they will have to put together a great performance to beat the Vikings. And Minnesota's group has a chance to bounce back from a poor Week 18 performance.

The Eagles will be back at home in the Divisional Round, which should help them tremendously. And if they win and get a Lions loss, they could put together a Super Bowl run without leaving South Philly.