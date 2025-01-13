The NFL season can end in an instant for any team regardless of how incredible of a regular season they may have had, and for the Green Bay Packers, their 2024 campaign unceremoniously came to an end at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Wild Card Round in a 22-10 loss. The Packers' offense simply could not get anything going — with quarterback Jordan Love throwing three picks against no touchdowns while completing just 20 of his 33 passes on the night.

Love found it difficult to get the Packers offense in a rhythm all night long, although he wasn't all at fault for this. Some of the Packers' best weapons on that end of the field succumbed to injury, or weren't even available prior to the ballgame. Regardless, head coach Matt LaFleur isn't hiding behind their injury-ravaged roster in the face of defeat.

“It's football. It's unfortunate and I hate it for our guys that have to battle through it, but it's football. It's a next-man-up mentality,” LaFleur said, via Zachary Jacobson of 247 Sports.

Indeed, with football being a rough and tumble contact sport, injuries are simply par for the course. The best teams find a way to get the job done regardless of adversity, but in the end, their shorthanded offense couldn't break through, and it did not help matters at all that Love was far from his best on Sunday night as the Packers' season came to an end.

Packers can't overcome injury woes in defeat vs. Eagles

Some of the Packers' most important players were falling down like flies on Sunday night. Two of their main wide receivers, Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed, fell to the injury bug, with the former suffering a head injury and the latter sustaining a serious knock to his shoulder. These are all in addition to the absence of Christian Watson, who suffered a season-ending knee injury earlier in the campaign.

Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt were also unable to suit up for the game, while center Josh Myers had to follow Doubs and Reed, heading for an early exit of his own after sustaining a leg injury that required him to be carted off.

All things considered, the Packers still put up a good fight, with their defense (and the Eagles' ailing offense) keeping them in the ballgame. But if a team loses too many of its best weapons, then it was always going to be difficult for them to reach the next round of the NFL playoffs.