The 2023 NFL Draft has been nothing short of spectacular, active, and unpredictable. The Houston Texans stunned everybody by moving up to No.3, and the Arizona Cardinals moved down to No. 12 and then up again to No. 6. Then, the Philadelphia Eagles jumped the Chicago Bears, moving up one spot to draft Georgia star Jalen Carter, per the NFL account.

The Eagles just won the NFC and lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, and now they add arguably the most talented player of the class in a trade with the Bears.

On top of that, Carter joins former Georgia teammates Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis.

Jalen Carter was constantly talked about as one of the best players in this class, and some had him going in the top-5. However, some off-the-field issues clouded his chances of going that early, but the Eagles had always been involved in him. Jalen Carter even mentioned his excitement about potentially coming to Philadelphia, and Howie Roseman was able to get it done again.

Carter falling this far isn’t all that surprising, and the Eagles had strong desires to move up, with all signs pointing to Carter being their desired target.

Now, the Eagles add another terrorizing piece to an already-loaded defense, although the loss of DC Jonathan Gannon — who became the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals — could be something to keep an eye on. All in all, the Eagles got their man with Jalen Carter, and all they had to give up was a future fourth-round pick in order to jump the Bears.