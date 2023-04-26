Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The 2023 NFL Draft will begin this Thursday in Kansas City, and the Chicago Bears will have the No. 9 overall selection. There are countless directions the Bears could go with the pick, including towards the polarizing Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter. Assistant General Manager Ian Cunningham kept his cards close to his chest when asked Tuesday about potentially drafting Carter, reports the Chicago Sun Times’ Mark Potash.

“Me, personally, I think just spending more time with him and really just getting to know him, we were able to be there with him,” Cunningham said when asked if he would be comfortable drafting Carter. “Our first conversation was I think at the Combine. Second time was at his pro day. I think the more time you spend around him, the more you realize he’s a good player, but you get to know him more as a person.”

Cunningham went on to detail much of his experience meeting Carter, and the man he seems to be off the football field. He did not commit to making any comments regarding whether or not the Bears would make Carter a part of their franchise.

In terms of on the football field, Carter would make perfect sense for the Bears. In a defense led by head coach Matt Eberflus, Carter would slot in as the ideal 3-technique, despite questions regarding his character and some doubt surrounding his effort.

Whether or not Ian Cunningham and the Bears select Carter will remain to be seen until the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, let alone if he is even available for Chicago. Out of all the teams who might select Jalen Carter, the Bears would certainly be a good fit for the defensive tackle.