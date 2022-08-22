There’s been a lot of hype surrounding Olympic hurdler turned NFL wide receiver Devon Allen when he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles this summer. On Sunday, the 27-year-old just showed the entire football world what he intends to bring to the table as he scored an epic touchdown against the Cleveland Browns.

Allen turned on the jets for an eye-popping touchdown as he exhibited his trademark speed, leaving the Browns defense with no chance (h/t NFL on Twitter):

Perhaps equally impressive is how Allen celebrated his TD with his own air hurdle celly:

You know that Allen just had to bust this out after that highlight-reel touchdown.

Here’s another look at the Eagles wide receiver’s blazing speed. He clearly holds a huge advantage over his opponents, and it looks like the rest of the league better be ready for Devon Allen this season:

Wow. Just wow. The Eagles signed Allen for his speed, and they’re obviously already getting some early returns on their investment. These are professional football players Allen went up against here, but they simply looked outclassed in this particular play.

“Reid (Sinnett) made a great throw,” Allen said, via Edward Sutelan of the Sporting News. “I think it’s probably a 55-, 60-yard pass. Reid has a strong arm, so I’m glad I got there. Made it easy on me. I could just catch it in the end zone and lay on the ground. But yeah, no, it was cool. It was cool that the coaches gave me that opportunity.”

If this is a preview of what’s in store for Allen this season, then he’s definitely going to get his opportunities.