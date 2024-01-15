Eagles promote two defensive backs from practice squad for Wild Card game

The Philadelphia Eagles are crawling their way into Raymond James Stadium for Monday's game versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL playoffs. They lost five of their last six contests to forfeit a surefire top-two seed and divisional title, falling backwards into an NFC Wild Card matchup that shouldn't even be in doubt.

But it is. Philly can conceivably be eliminated by the Bucs, the lone representative of the league's worst division. Poor play is not the only concern for the Eagles ahead of the 8:15 p.m. ET kick-off. Injuries can also be their downfall. They are doing what they can to shore up their secondary depth with a couple of last-minute roster moves.

Philadelphia is activating safety Tristin McCollum and cornerback Mekhi Garner from the practice squad, per the team. This news does not bode well for Reed Blankenship, who is questionable with a groin injury.

Both of these undrafted talents could be asked to step up in his absence. Garner played free safety for the Eagles in two games this season but could also be a backup option for star CB Darius Slay (missed the last month after undergoing knee surgery).

Philly's defense has been vulnerable in 2023-24, particularly against opposing passing attacks. The team surrendered the fourth-most yards in the air and third-most point per game in the NFL during the regular season. Such a weak unit resulted in the Eagles losing costly games to the Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants down the stretch.

Significant improvement will be essential to overcome the gutsy Baker Mayfield-led Buccaneers. Perhaps McCollum and Garner can surprise people and play a role in this revitalization effort.