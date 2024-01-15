It's not over yet for AJ Brown this season.

The Philadelphia Eagles will not have their most dangerous offensive weapon downfield when they face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road in an all-important playoff matchup Monday night, with wide receiver AJ Brown ruled out with a knee injury. However, if the Eagles manage to survive past the Wild Card round, there is a “pretty good chance” for Brown to see action next week, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

From @GMFB: #Bucs QB Baker Mayfield (ribs, ankle) and #Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (finger) are both expected to play today, while Philly WR AJ Brown (knee sprain) could play next week if they advance. pic.twitter.com/OZ5TPQqCIO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 15, 2024

While that offers some optimism for the Eagles concerning the status of Brown, they can't think too far ahead. They still have to get past a dangerous Buccaneers squad on the road before the reigning NFC champions can turn on the divisional round.

Eagles looking to survive a game without AJ Brown

Brown suffered the knee injury during the Week 18 game away from home against the New York Giants. It was initially believed that the injury wasn't serious enough to rule him out for the rest of the season, but that ultimately caused him to get sidelined for a crucial playoff game. The 26-year-old wideout did not practice on Thursday and Friday before reports emerged that he would not be there on the field to help Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' offense versus the Bucs.

Brown was the Eagles' leader in the 2023 NFL regular season in receiving yards (1,456) and tied with DeVonta Smith for the team's lead in touchdown receptions (7).

Without Brown, the Eagles are expected to put more on the plate of Smith as well as the likes of wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus and tight end Dallas Goedert.