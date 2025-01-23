The Philadelphia Eagles are just a couple days away from hosting the Washington Commanders with a spot in the Super Bowl on the line. The NFC Championship will go down in Philadelphia on Sunday, and the Eagles got some good news regarding quarterback Jalen Hurts and cornerback Quinyon Mitchell ahead of the game as both players were full participants in practice on Thursday. Hurts is battling a knee injury and he also recently cleared concussion protocol. Mitchell is fighting a shoulder injury.

“Eagles QB Jalen Hurts and CB Quinyon Mitchell both are listed as full participants in today’s practice,” Adam Schefter said in a post.

That is a good sign for Eagles fans as there as there are still two full days before the game. It's looking like both Jalen Hurts and Quinyon Mitchell should be good to go.