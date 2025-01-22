It is rare to get an intra-divisional matchup in the conference championship round of the NFL playoffs. We will get just that when the Washington Commanders take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Intensity will certainly be turned up a notch during the NFC East clash, and everybody wants to see the action in person. So, how expensive are tickets to the NFC Championship Game?

When and where is the NFC Championship?

The Eagles are the two-seed in the NFC, so they will have a home-field advantage over the Commanders. That means that this game will be at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. The game is on Sunday, Jan. 26, and kickoff will happen at 3 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast by FOX.

Commanders vs. Eagles ticket prices

Surprisingly, tickets for the NFC Championship bame are more expensive than they are for the AFC Championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills. To get into Lincoln Financial Field, you will have to pay a minimum of $497. You can even splurge as much as $3,318 for the most expensive seats in the stadium.

Lower bowl seats close to the field are the most coveted right now. The cheapest seats in that section are listed at $831, while seats on the high end are priced at $1,458. Most likely, you will be paying around $950 to get close to the action. Second-level seats will likely cost you over $1,000. Prices are widespread on the second level, though, as the cheapest tickets there are listed at $895, while the most expensive are going for $2,186.

The top bowl is cheaper, but not by much. You will still likely have to fork over close to $700, even in the nose bleeds. These ticket prices are according to stubhub.com, but ticketmaster.com and seatgeek.com have similarly priced tickets.

Commanders and Eagles NFC Championship history

The Eagles rank fourth with eight NFC Championship appearances already to their name. They were there as recently as 2023 when they dominated the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 before advancing to the Super Bowl. Super Bowl 57 was, of course, a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Eagles will have a chance to avenge that defeat if both teams make it past this round of the playoffs.

The Eagles' first NFC Championship appearance was in 1981. They beat the Dallas Cowboys 20-7. The team made the third round of the playoffs four straight times from 2002-2005, but their only win was in the final year of that stretch.

The Commanders franchise has made six NFC Championships, although they went by the Washington Redskins for all six of them. The team had success in the '80s and '90s, but they haven't made it this far in the postseason this century. Overall, Washington has a 90-86-6 lead on the Eagles in their all-time series. They've met once before in the playoffs, back in the 1990 Wild Card. The Redskins won that matchup.

This was the same season of the infamous “Body Bag Game.” The Eagles injured nine Redskins players during a Monday Night Football matchup, but Washington got the last laugh with the postseason victory. This is one of the most heated rivalries in the NFL, so it should come as no surprise as to why it will cost so much to buy tickets for the game.