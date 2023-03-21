The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to a one-year contract with former Chicago Bears linebacker Nicholas Morrow in NFL Free Agency, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Tuesday.

“Morrow recorded 116 tackles (11 for a loss) in 17 starts with the Bears last year,” Fowler wrote.

The 27-year-old signed with the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He played out the final year of his three-year, $1.66 million contract in 2019 and re-signed to a one-year restricted deal worth $3.27 million for the 2020 season.

Las Vegas re-signed him to another one-year deal in 2021, but he missed the entire season with a foot injury. Morrow ended up spending four seasons with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders before joining the Bears in 2022 on another one-year pact.

He started every game for Chicago last season, racking up 83 solo tackles and an interception, hitting career highs across the board.

New Philadelphia Eagle Nicholas Morrow will be competing to replace linebacker TJ Edwards in Philly, as his fellow LB head to Chicago to take over for him.

“The Eagles are adding a player on the rise who slipped through the cracks in the first week of free agency and who adds depth to the linebacker room that lost starters TJ Edwards and Kyzir White this spring,” wrote Dave Spadaro of Philadelphiaeagles.com on Tuesday.

“It’s not clear where new coordinator Sean Desai plans to play Morrow, but there is certainly going to be some excellent competition from a young group that includes Nakobe Dean, Christian Elliss, and Davion Taylor, and the Eagles will no doubt keep their eyes open to add to the mix at the off-ball position and at MIKE linebacker.”