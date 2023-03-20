With starting safety CJ Gardner-Johnson headed to the Detriot Lions on a one-year deal, the Philadelphia Eagles are now looking to address the position. Through their recent signing, they have brought in a young player with high upside. On Monday, the Eagles signed free agent safety Justin Evans according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Justin Evans, a former safety at Texas A&M, was a second round pick in the 2017 NFL draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Since arriving to the NFL in 2017, injuries have heavily impacted his career.

During his rookie season in 2017, Evans took the field in 14 games, earning 11 starts. In total, he recorded 66 total tackles, two tackles for loss, six defended passes and three interceptions.

Following a strong rookie season, Justin Evans appeared in 10 games in 2018. He finished the season recording 59 total tackles, two defended passes and one interception. A toe injury sidelined Evans for six games during the season.

Prior to the start of the 2019 season, Justin Evans suffered a torn Achilees. This injury sidelined him for a significant amount of time, leading him to miss both the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

After not taking the field for two seasons, Evans did not play in 2021. After not taking the field, he joined the New Orleans Saints for 2022. While playing in 15 games and 39% of the teams defensive snaps, he recorded 29 tackles, two tackles for loss, two defened passes and one forced fumble.

Justin Evans now joins an Eagles defense that could see him play in his biggest role since his early NFL seasons. If he can return to form, he could be a key contributor to this secondary that will be looking for talent.