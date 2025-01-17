The Philadelphia Eagles offense will be at full strength for their divisional-round matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. While the team entered the week with concerns regarding pass-catchers AJ Brown and Dallas Goedert, both have shed their respective injury and illness issues ahead of the game.

After missing previous sessions with an undisclosed illness, Goedert returned to practice on Friday in limited form and will play on Sunday, per Ian Rapoport. His return came one day after Brown's, who resumed practicing on Thursday after missing Wednesday's session due to rest and injury management.

Goedert was a big weapon for the Eagles in their dominant Wild Card win over the Green Bay Packers. He tied DeVonta Smith with a team-leading four receptions in the game and reeled in one of Jalen Hurts' two touchdown passes.

With his status now confirmed, Goedert will make his third straight appearance against the Rams. The tight end missed nearly all of December with a knee injury that placed him on injured reserve. He returned for the regular season finale against the New York Giants and caught four of his six targets for 55 yards.

Eagles seek second NFC Championship Game appearance in three years

With Dallas Goedert fully healthy and off the injury report, the Eagles are favored to return to the NFC Championship Game. A win over the Rams would give Philadelphia its second conference title game appearance in the last three years.

The Eagles last made the trip in the 2023 playoffs, when they dominated the San Francisco 49ers to punch their ticket to Super Bowl LVII. San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy hurt his elbow early in the game, leaving the team's offense significantly shorthanded for the majority of the contest.

The Eagles are a six-point favorite to defeat the Rams in the divisional round and return to the NFC title game. They will have home-field advantage in the game, forcing Los Angeles to travel across the country. Regardless, the Los Angeles wildfires prevented the Rams from hosting their Wild Card game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Despite the ongoing disaster, the Rams upset the Vikings one day after the Eagles' win over the Packers. Los Angeles' defense shined in the matchup, sacking Sam Darnold nine times and limiting Justin Jefferson to just 58 receiving yards. Seven different players recorded a sack in the game, while star rookie Jared Verse returned a Darnold fumble for a touchdown.