The Philadelphia Eagles were expected to have a tough task on their hands in the Divisional Round of the playoffs when they were matched up against a New York Giants team that was coming off an impressive upset win over the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round. Instead, they ended up blowing them out of the water, with the final score settling in at 38-7.

For the Eagles, it was business as usual, but it felt eerily similar to Philly’s last deep playoff run, which ended with them winning Super Bowl LII. That’s because five years ago, on January 21, 2018, the Eagles, led by Nick Foles, ended up beating the Vikings in the NFC Championship Game by a score of 38-7 to advance to the Super Bowl.

Hey Eagles fans, if you think you're seeing double… you're not. Exactly 5 years ago today, the Eagles won by 31 to advance in the playoffs. Today, Philly won by 31 to advance in the playoffs. Both are tied for the largest wins in franchise playoff history pic.twitter.com/SiqaANPyY5 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 22, 2023

Talk about deja vu. The Eagles were unexpectedly dominant on their run to the Super Bowl back in 2018, and that involved this demolition of a Vikings team that was coming off a stunning win in “The Minneapolis Miracle”. Philly was expected to dominate early and often in the playoffs this year, though, and in their first game, they managed to do just that here.

Now the Eagles can kick back and watch the two remaining Divisional Round games, but they will surely focus their attention on the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers game, as the winner of that game will now play them in the NFC Championship Game for a chance to advance to the Super Bowl. Philly has already kicked off their postseason run with some serious deja vu, and maybe they can keep that up by going on to win the title again this season.