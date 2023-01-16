The New York Giants are moving onto the second round of the NFL playoffs thanks mostly to the play of Daniel Jones. Not too long ago, that seemed impossible. The Minnesota Vikings found out the hard way that Jones has improved his game significantly as the Giants defeated them in the Wild Card round 31-24.

The Vikings looked helpless to stop Jones. The historic performance he put on in his playoff debut saw him throw for 301 yards (while completing 24 of his 35 passing attempts) and two touchdowns while rushing for 78 yards. He didn’t commit a single turnover, had a rushing touchdown wiped out by a penalty and out-rushed Minnesota in the huge victory.

Saquon Barkley, who had 109 yards from scrimmage and two rushing touchdowns, talked all about how outstanding Jones has been this season, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

“I know we have an elite quarterback,” Barkley said, via ESPN. “He’s shown that multiple times.”

Jones’ mobility made him very hard to contain and his passing efficiency allowed him to continue moving the chains without having to resort to big plays. This season has been a refreshing change for Jones, who has become more of a game manager while leaning into his rushing abilities. When the Giants clinched their playoff berth, it was Jones who had a stellar game.

“It’s a big win for us and grateful to be a part of it,” Daniel Jones said of the playoff win. The Giants will now face the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round.