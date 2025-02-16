After signing with the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2024 NFL offseason, Saquon Barkley has embodied this team and city more and more each week. And before Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs, Barkley got real in front of his teammates, explaining how they weren't ready to handle what the Eagles were bringing with them to the Caesars Superdome.

“As I watch film throughout the whole week, my confidence is growing even more, and I hope you guys are feeling the same thing. These guys can't f**k with us; they really can't. I don't care how many times they've been here. I don't care how many times they've won it. They haven't seen a team like us.”

And, boy, was Barkley right about that.

Even though he wasn't the offense's focal point, the Eagles showed Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs something they clearly weren't ready for.

Defensively, the Eagles had one of the best performances a unit can have, even if Vic Fangio didn't expect that level of dominance.

While the 40-22 score made this game feel a bit closer than it was, the Eagles had one of the most dominant Super Bowl wins in NFL history.

At one point in this game, the Eagles led 34-0, truly executing a proper beat-down on the Chiefs for over 127 million viewers across the globe.

However, it wasn't anything Barkley didn't expect. He said before the teams even suited up for pre-game warmups that the Chiefs couldn't mess with them — to keep it appropriate. His wording was a bit more blunt, but the point remains the same: The Chiefs weren't ready for the Eagles.

Maybe the Chiefs were more worried about the referee narrative. Maybe the Chiefs were too focused on three-peating.

Regardless of their reasoning, the Chiefs simply couldn't handle what the Eagles brought with them to New Orleans.

And while the Eagles have their own journey ahead of them to become repeat Super Bowl Champions, Barkley's confidence could convince Philly's locker room that they're going to space with a speech like the one he had before taking on the Chiefs.

Because, at the end of the day, Saquon Barkley knows that no team can f**k with the Eagles.