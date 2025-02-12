For one reason or another, Philadelphia Eagles fans get a bad rep from the greater sports world.

Now granted, some of that may be deserved, as from their general brashness to old reliable, the Santa Claus snowball incident from a half-century ago, Philly fans haven't exactly painted themselves in the kindest light on the national stage. But just because the fanbase lives by the motto “no one like us, we don't care” doesn't mean there aren't shining examples of humanity feathered within the collective.

Need proof? Look no further than Saquon Barkley, who told Howard Stern on his namesake show that he has nothing but love for his new Eagles fanbase.

“There's no fans like Philly fans. I saw a clip the other day, when we won and they were celebrating down Broad Street, and there were a couple people just riding horses down the street. And I'm just like, ‘Where do they find these horses?'” Barkley asked via John Clark. “Like the things that they do. I saw there was a young gentleman in a wheelchair and Philly fans had him in the wheelchair, and he's crowd surfing. You don't see that side of Philly fans a lot. The loving side. So definitely gotta shout out to them. They don't really mob you, but it's love here. I tell you what, it is love here.”

Discussing the matter further with Stern, Barkley noted that he and his family have gotten to experience the positives of Philadelphia's fanbase firsthand, with kind fanatics routinely buying his dinners and sending “Go Birds” chants his way while out and about in the City of Brotherly Love.

“You walk in and you get some dinner, your dinner might be paid for majority of time. It might be paid for, especially, you know, the type of season that we had. You are walking out, you're going to get the birds chant, you're gonna get the ‘Go Birds' chant, whether you're in dinner, on a golf course. And it's just, they just shower you with love,” Barkley noted.

“And it's been pretty cool for me and my family 'cause kind of how things ended in New York, there was always love and support there, but things didn't end off on a great note, I guess you could say. And to be able to come here and just the way how they've taken me in and my family in, and my daughter is the star here. They love my little daughter. So it's been pretty cool.”

Now granted, it's hard to imagine any Philly fan having something negative to say about Barkley, as he might just be the most popular player in the entire city regardless of sport. If he plays poorly or falls off a cliff, who knows, maybe his treatment and, in turn, his perception could change, but for now, it's easy to see why Barkley is going to bat for Eagles fans, as the “Brotherly Love” is rightfully mutual.