Philadelphia sports fans are a polarizing group. Their intensity could come off as obnoxiousness to people who are not accustomed to their brash style. Celebratory rioting is not commonplace in every region. Yet, no one can deny the undying allegiance they have to their teams, particularly Eagles fans.

The NFC Champions are gearing up for their Super Bowl 57 clash with the Kansas City Chiefs. They have been immersed in the pressure and excitement that the week leading up to the spectacle usually brings. The fans, though, maybe needed one last shot of adrenaline to get them to Sunday. The Eagles social media department obliged.

They unveiled a Super Bowl hype video narrated by Academy Award Nominee and Pennsylvania native Bradley Cooper that clearly appealed to the city’s blue-collar toughness and grit. Cooper, who grew up near Philadelphia, lends credibility with his fandom, having recently attended the NFC title game against the San Francisco 49ers.

“We have an obsession around here. To stay in the moment. To focus on every single detail. The next minute, the next meeting, the next practice, the next game,” Cooper said over a montage of Eagles highlights, training sessions and shots of the city and raucous fandom.

The video, in addition to making Eagles fans want to run through a wall, should make one thing clear if it is not already. Jalen Hurts is the perfect hero for this franchise and community. He has embodied the “dog mentality” that residents and fans pride themselves on having. His journey from underdog, “just a mobile quarterback” to complete package and MVP candidate could not fit Philadelphia more perfectly.

Sure, the soft-spoken Hurts will not be climbing up poles or going berserk in the streets, but he has overcome every bit of adversity that has faced him since he was at Alabama.

The last hurdle for the 24-year-old to clear is a mammoth one to be sure, but a dynasty in the making and a football prodigy will also have to contend with Hurts versatility, a relentless pass rush and an entire fan base with a chip on its shoulder.

As Cooper said, it must be a “Philly thing.”