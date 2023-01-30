Fletcher Cox and the Philadelphia Eagles are going to the Super Bowl after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-7. Cox had plenty of reasons to celebrate and did so by partying with Eagles’ fans.

Philadelphia will be returning to the Super Bowl after winning the championship in 2017. To celebrate the massive win, Fox received a beer from a fan at Lincoln Financial Field and promptly drank it, via Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94 WIP. Shott-Parks described the atmosphere at the Eagles’ stadium as a party.

The Eagles’ defense surely did their part against the 49ers. San Francisco was short-handed after Brock Purdy suffered an early injury. Still, Philadelphia held the 49ers to just 164 yards of total offense.

Philadelphia’s defense has been one of the best in the NFL all season. They entered the playoffs with the second-best defense in the NFL, allowing 301.5 yards per game. The Eagles then held the New York Giants to seven points in the Divisional Round before allowing the 49ers to score just one touchdown as well.

Fletcher Cox has done his part this year. During the regular season, Cox started every game for the Eagles, making 43 tackles, 14 quarterback hits and seven sacks. His seven sacks are the third-most of his 11-year career.

The Eagles will now face the winner of Chiefs vs. Bengals in the Super Bowl. Cox will be looking for the Eagles to bring their tenacious defense to the championship game. The city of Philadelphia will be looking for another Super Bowl ring and plenty more reasons to drink again.