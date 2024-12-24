While Kenny Pickett was struggling to get much going through the air in the second half of Week 16 and especially when news broke after the game that he suffered a potential rib injury, fans of the Philadelphia Eagles had one collective thought: could Tanner McKee see some action before the end of the 2024 NFL season?

A true favorite of Philadelphia fans for his impressive play during the preseason, McKee has yet to throw a pass in the regular season, making him one of the best-kept secrets in the NFL until his day eventually comes to show up and show out on a grand stage.

Asked how he feels about McKee's progress as a player should he have to play at some point, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni let it be known that he's impressed with the Stanford player's performance at practice, noting that he's done a good job with what he's been given.

“As far as Tanner goes, he and [QB] Kenny [Pickett] have been getting a lot of reps on scout team and in our developmental periods,” McKee told reporters. “I think both of them have done a really good job there and are continuing to develop.”

Asked how much the Eagles have to adjust their plans with either Pickett or McKee under center and how well the team would be set up for success if the collegiate Cardinal has to play, Sirianni noted that while there are always adjustments, he feels comfortable in the team's depth and knows that they will be able to do their best regardless of who ends up playing down the stretch.

“All I said was every position requires adjustments. I kind of generalized it. Every position requires adjustments when the guy is not in there; quarterback is no different. It’s going to require adjustments. As far as our practice schedule, we’ll adjust things as we need to. You guys will see how this week is playing out. We’ve got a lot of things to balance, a lot of things to juggle. It’s not just about one position. There are many positions and groups to think about, and where we are here at this point of the season,” Sirianni told reporters.

“Tanner has done a good job in scout team and developmental periods, and so, again, Tanner gives us a lot of confidence; Kenny gives us a lot of confidence. That’s just a tribute to [Executive Vice President/General Manager] Howie [Roseman] and his staff of all the pieces that he has given us to work with and the depth he’s given us to work with.

“We’ve had to play deep into our O-line. We’ve had to play deep into our secondary. Yesterday we had to play deep into our quarterback. We’ve got a lot of confidence in the guys that are on this roster, both the 53-man roster and the practice squad. There is a reason every one of them is here, and it takes every one of them to help us get each and every victory that we have gotten.”

For the curious fan, the Eagles actually don't have a quarterback on their practice squad, with Will Grier signed to the Cowboys after spending the summer in Philadelphia. If Pickett is questionable or out for Week 17, the Eagles will have to scramble to find a fourth option moving forward, be that stealing Grier off the Cowboys' practice squad or signing a player like Ryan Tannehill off the street.