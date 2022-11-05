The undefeated curse Jalen Hurts, Eagles must break to win the Super Bowl

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are the last unbeaten team this 2022 NFL season, but that might not be a good thing at all.

As a Reddit user pointed out, in the past 16 years, the last undefeated team of the season has always failed to win the Super Bowl. Of course there is still hope for the Eagles, with the Indianapolis Colts achieving it in 2006. However, history is certainly not on their side.

In the past two seasons alone, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona Cardinals were the last teams to suffer their first losses. Both ended up making the playoffs only to lose in the Wild Card round. The Steelers even went 11-0 in 2020 but still disappointed.

Of course the Eagles are a different team, especially with their run game making life hard for every opponent. Not to mention that they have a rising star QB in Jalen Hurts, who could very well be a difference-maker for them come the postseason.

Philadelphia does have some issues to address, the most pressing problem being their run defense. As much as they are good on that end offensively, their defense leaves much to be desired.

It is still early in the season and the Eagles have a of time to make some adjustments. However, the team certainly cannot be too complacent despite their hot start. If there is one thing that they should learn from history, it’s the fact that they can never celebrate until they have the Vince Lombardi Trophy on their hands.