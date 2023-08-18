Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland has thankfully avoided disaster. After suffering a frightening neck injury in a preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday night, the 25-year-old is able to move all of his extremities, per the team.

Situations like these cause people to prepare for the worst, especially in such a physically demanding sport like football. Damar Hamlin undergoing cardiac arrest in the middle of a high-profile, nationally televised game has only heightened the public's fear. Cleveland was attempting to make a catch but came down hard. He was later carted off the field and ruled out for the remainder of the matchup- which ended in an 18-18 tie.

Although this incident was another special case, one has to assume that the issue of NFL safety will only grow more prevalent. The league is especially focused on preventing head-related injuries and anything in that area. No rules can really be implemented to combat an injury like Cleveland's, but there is still bound to be some concern.

The former seventh-round pick spent two-and-a-half seasons with the Denver Broncos before being signed to the Eagles' practice squad in January. Obviously, his well-being takes priority above all, but Tyrie Cleveland is fighting for a roster spot and will want to return to action as soon as possible. He led Philly with five receptions for 68 yards in its preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens and had one catch for four yards before exiting vs. the Browns.

The Florida alum has been a delightful surprise in training camp, and hopefully that is not lost on the organization. But for now, he and the Eagles should be extremely grateful for this wonderful update.