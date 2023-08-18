Things aren't going great for Cleveland Browns kicker Cade York right now.

In Thursday night's preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the contest was tied at 18 with under two minutes to play and with the Browns deep in Eagles' territory.

Initially, York had a 47-yard field goal attempt to give his team the lead, and he missed. However, a penalty gave the kicker another attempt, this time from 42 yards away, and once again, York was unable to deliver.

"Well, I know what they're going to be talking about on Cleveland sports talk radio tomorrow. I mean, back-to-back chances to take the lead, and (Cade) York missed it twice."- Ross Tucker pic.twitter.com/zfxXdfEkJo — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 18, 2023

The game would ultimately end in a tie at 18-18.

The back-to-back failures from York understandably drew both criticism and concern from the Browns' fanbase as the regular season, when the games will count, approaches quickly.

CADE YORK MISSES THE POTENTIAL GAME WINNER… twice pic.twitter.com/LcSKdQwfLb — McNeil (@Reflog_18) August 18, 2023

Cade York started for the Browns a year ago and converted 24 of his 32 field goal attempts on the season, good for an even 75 percent. York also went a respectable 4-7 on field goals from outside 50 yards. Still, these back-to-back misses from relatively close range would seem to either indicate or could possibly lead to a psychological issue for the former LSU Tiger, which is something no fan wants to see with the regular season drawing so close.

In fairness to York, he did convert his other three field goal attempts versus the Eagles, finishing 3-4, as the first of his two late-game mishaps technically didn't count due to the penalty.

Still, this is certainly something that Browns fans will want to see turned around before the team kicks off the 2023-24 season against the Cincinnati Bengals in just a few short weeks.