Last season when the Buffalo Bills were taking on the Cincinnati Bengals, we saw one of the scariest sights in recent sports memory. Bills defender Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac rest on the field after what looked like a normal tackle, and ended up needing CPR and was rushed to the emergency room. The recovery that he has made since then is truly incredible, and it was beautiful scene when Hamlin returned to the field in the Bills' first preseason game on Saturday, a 23-19 win against the Indianapolis Colts.

“What we just witnessed to me is remarkable,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said after the game according to a tweet from Around The NFL. “It really is. It’s a true sign of a young man's courage and, obviously, everyone that helped him get to this point.”

Sean McDermott is right, it truly is remarkable. When the incident happened no one was thinking about Hamlin returning to the football field, everybody was just hoping that he would okay and would be able to live a normal life. Now, less than a year after the incident, he is back and on the playing field with his teammates again. Hamlin was able to rack up three tackles during his time in the game today.

Damar Hamlin will definitely be a player that the entire NFL world has their eyes on this season. It will definitely take some time for him to get used to being back out on the field, but it's an incredible sight to see for the entire NFL community.