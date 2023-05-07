Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Zach Ertz started his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles, spending over eight seasons with the team. But Ertz has now revealed a past trade scenario in which the tight end would’ve been sent from the Eagles to the Buffalo Bills.

Ertz admitted that in 2021, a trade was close between the Bills and Eagles for his services, via Mark Gaughan of the Buffalo News. Ultimately, Ertz was traded to the Arizona Cardinals that season.

“I was getting traded out of Philadelphia. There were a couple teams extremely interested, Buffalo being one of them,” Ertz said. “It was almost a done deal, but just didn’t get over the finish line.

While he didn’t name any names, Ertz said that someone from the Eagles side of the deal decided to call off the trade. Since 2021, Ertz has remained with the Cardinals, catching 103 passes for 980 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Eagles drafted Ertz in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He went on to play in 123 games for Philadelphia, catching 579 passes for 6,267 yards and 38 touchdowns. Ertz was a three-time Pro Bowler in Philly. Of course, his crowning moment came when the Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2018.

When his time with the Eagles came to a close, Philadelphia was searching for a trade partner for Zach Ertz. Originally, it seemed like the Bills would land the tight end. He could’ve formed a duo with Dawson Knox and become a safety blanket for Josh Allen.

However, both sides couldn’t come to a full agreement. As Ertz finishes out his career, Buffalo will just have to wonder what it would be like to have Ertz in their lineup.

Eagles fans will be rooting for Ertz from afar, as long as Philadelphia isn’t playing the Cardinals.