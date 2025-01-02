The Philadelphia Flyers entered the season hoping to make up for their late-season collapse in 2023-24. Philadelphia had a playoff spot locked up for most of the season. However, they hit a brutal run of form down the stretch. And in the end, the Flyers missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs completely. They hoped for a better outcome in 2024-25, and Joel Farabee contributed to the good vibes.

It's easy to see why the Flyers expected good things from the sixth-year winger. Farabee made a statement in 2023-24, scoring 22 goals and 50 points across a full 82 games. It marked his second 20+ goal season in the NHL. And his 50 points represented a new career high.

Unfortunately, things are not working out for the 24-year-old in 2024-25. Through 38 games entering play on New Year's Day, he has just six goals and 14 points. This places him on a 30-point pace across a full 82 games. If he realizes that 30-point pace, it would mark the lowest point total of his career since his rookie campaign in 2019-20.

The Flyers signed Farabee to a six-year contract extension back in 2021. At times, he has certainly lived up to the $5 million cap hit. But the inconsistency he has shown may give Philadelphia cause to consider his future. If he is made available for trade, there are teams who certainly would love to add him. With this in mind, here are two early Joel Farabee landing spots ahead of the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline.

The Sabres are trying to make moves

Much like the Flyers, the Buffalo Sabres are a young team trying to find their way. The Sabres recently broke out of a 13-game losing skid and have found some momentum. Some reports have indicated Buffalo is hesitant to make a major trade. However, they seem interested in making some sort of move given their mutual scouting with the Detroit Red Wings.

The Flyers and Sabres could come together on a Joel Farabee trade. Buffalo is in need of added depth on the wingers. They could particularly use a top-six winger to play alongside Tage Thompson and Dylan Cozens. Farabee has the ability to score goals, which is another element Buffalo needs.

The Sabres boast an impressive collection of prospects that could interest Philadelphia in return. Of course, there is also the proverbial “hockey trade” the two teams could strike. There is legitimate trade interest in Cozens around the NHL, for instance. Perhaps Buffalo and Philadelphia swap a pair of young, struggling former first-round picks.

No matter what a potential Farabee trade could look like, the fit with the Sabres is real. And Buffalo is uniquely able to pay whatever Philadelphia may want in return. Keep an eye on Buffalo as the Farabee sweepstakes heat up.

The Blackhawks could add Flyers' Joel Farabee

The Chicago Blackhawks also hoped to be more competitive in 2024-25. Chicago had a much busier offseason than the Flyers, as well. The Blackhawks added veteran talent in NHL Free Agency in an attempt to unlock franchise cornerstone Connor Bedard. Unfortunately, things have not gone to plan.

The Blackhawks are 12-24-2 after a loss to the St. Louis Blues at the Winter Classic. The veteran pieces brought in to help the team have not played up to their potential. And as a result, Bedard has struggled on the ice at times in 2024-25.

Chicago could certainly use an injection of talent. Joel Farabee is a player who checks a lot of boxes for the Blackhawks. He is a young winger who could play in the top six. Moreover, he has a track record of solid offensive production to go along with untapped potential.

The Blackhawks, like the Sabres, can meet the Flyers' asking price in trade discussions. A “hockey trade” may be a bit trickier for Chicago to pull off. They may need to rely on a package of picks and prospects to get this done. In any event, Farabee would fit with the Blackhawks' current timeline as they continue their rebuild in 2024-25.