The Vancouver Canucks are in a playoff spot halfway through the season but the focus isn't on the standings. There is a reported rift between JT Miller and Elias Pettersson and Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported they may trade both. While Pettersson will bring the bigger return, Miller could be an interesting piece at the trade deadline. Which four teams should call the Canucks about a JT Miller trade?

The rumors are heating up around Pettersson because of his trade protection, or lack thereof. He has a no-trade clause that kicks in on July 1 but has no protection until then. They could trade him anywhere this season and it would be the biggest deal in many years in the league. But Miller has a full no-trade clause, so he has to approve any final destination. And considering his $8 million cap hit, contenders won't be at the top of the list. It will be a tough trade to make but it needs to be made.

The Canucks need a change and a JT Miller trade is the easiest way to do it. Who are the best fits for a mid-season deal?

JT Miller heads back to Broadway

The New York Rangers are floundering at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division this season. Following their President's Trophy season, they have just a 6.3% chance of making the playoffs, per MoneyPuck. According to Josh Yohe of The Athletic, they have already offered Mike Zibanejad to the Canucks for JT Miller but it was declined. The interest is there to bring Miller back to New York, so they should go back with a new offer.

Zibanejad also has a no-trade clause, so he would have to waive to go to Vancouver. But he has an $8.5 million cap hit so the money would work if he is part of the trade. But the Canucks do not think just Zibanejad is enough, so they would have to attach a couple of draft picks to make it work.

Miller spent the first six years of his career with the Rangers, scoring 72 goals with 100 assists in 341 games. Bringing him back would be the shakeup that their locker room needs. There's no guarantee that it will work and get them back to the playoffs, but the current situation cannot continue.

The Sabres make a big addition

While the Rangers are not in the playoff race this year, they are expected to bounce back next season. However, the rest of the teams that could add JT Miller at the trade deadline are not consistent contenders. That is because they have the cap space to fit Miller without slapping the Canucks with more lengthy, expensive contracts. The Sabres fit that mold and could be a perfect fit for Miller.

Even though the Sabres have missed the playoffs in 13 straight seasons and didn't make any big additions, they had expectations coming into this season. Their 13-game winless streak in December killed any playoff chances they had, but they should make additions looking forward to next year. That is what trading for Miller would do for Buffalo.

The Sabres would send Jason Zucker, a first-round pick, and prospect Noah Ostlund. The only issue would be getting Miller to waive to go to Buffalo, but he is from about 200 miles away in East Palestine. Ohio so it is not a non-starter.

The Blue Jackets buy in on this core

Remember when we said that JT Miller is from East Palestine, Ohio? Well, that is going to be key when talking about the Columbus Blue Jackets' opportunity to land them. It is about an equidistant from Columbus, as it is Buffalo, so both could be Miller's hometown reunion team. The closest team to Miller's hometown is the Pittsburgh Penguins, but the Blue Jackets are a better fit.

After the tragic death of Johnny Gaudreau, the expectations for the Blue Jackets were brutally low. They have blown those out of the water in the first half, with 42 points in 41 games. They have a ton of cap space and picks and prospects to trade to the Canucks. Sean Monahan and Kirill Marchenko have been great this season but Adam Fantilli is struggling as the second-line center. Bumping him down to the third line would help his development and their offense.

Assuming Miller waives to go to the Blue Jackets, there are a couple of ways this deal could go. Ivan Provorov may be the best defenseman on the market at the deadline and if he went to the Canucks, that could keep them competitive. Provorov and a prospect like Luca Pinelli would be enough to get it done. But a first-round pick and Pinelli would do it too.

Could the Blackhawks make a big splash?

There is one reason why JT Miller would waive his clause for the Chicago Blackhawks: Connor Bedard. The first-overall pick from 2023 has taken a step up in his second year and could be pushing Chicago to contention. But they do not have great NHL talent around him and Miller would fit that bill.

There are plenty of high-end prospects that the Blackhawks could send to the Canucks for Miller. Kevin Korchinski had a rough nine games this season and was sent down to the AHL. The 6'1″ defenseman would be a great fit with the Canucks and could use a change of scenery. That would be a great start, plus a pick, to give to the Canucks.