San Jose Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro generated a ton of trade interest last season. Ferraro had an alright season on one of the worst teams in hockey in 2023-24. And he entered 2024-25 as a prime Sharks trade candidate. With the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline about a month and a half away, Ferraro remains a trade candidate.

Ferraro has had another solid season with the Sharks. He is not playing first-pairing minutes for San Jose this year. The Sharks traded for Jake Walman in the offseason to fill that role. In any event, he remains a rather strong defender for San Jose.

Ferraro is not the only trade candidate on this team. In fact, he isn't even the only defenseman with trade rumors surrounding him. Veteran defenseman Cody Ceci is also a trade candidate ahead of the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline.

Ferraro does not have the experience Ceci has. Especially in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. In saying this, he has youth on his side. He is only 26, which makes him a longer-term option. To that point, Ferraro is signed through the 2025-26 season, unlike Ceci.

Mario Ferraro is going to have a market this spring. All that remains to see is which teams decide to make a push for him. With this in mind, here are two early landing spots for the Sharks rearguard ahead of the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline.

The Oilers, Sharks have trade history

The Edmonton Oilers had a decision to make over the summer. Edmonton had two players — Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway — who received offer sheets from the St. Louis Blues. The Oilers did not have the cap space to match both offers. As a result, they called the Sharks.

The Oilers traded Ceci to the Sharks during the summer. In the end, Edmonton elected not to match either offer sheet. And that has given them some salary cap flexibility for the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline.

It also happens that the Oilers are interested in trading for a defenseman. Moreover, they are exploring all of their options, according to The Fourth Period. Mario Ferraro is an interesting option for this team. He can kill penalties and hold his own in the defensive zone. He is not an offensive threat, but Edmonton has plenty of those.

Ferraro could help Edmonton defensively in their Stanley Cup Playoffs run to come. And he could continue to help the team beyond this season. The Oilers are certainly a ream to watch in these sweepstakes.

The Lightning could trade for Mario Ferraro

The Tampa Bay Lightning traded Mikhail Sergachev to the Utah Hockey Club at the 2024 NHL Draft. This trade was quite shocking, to say the least. Part of the return to Tampa Bay was defenseman J.J. Moser. Moser became a rather steady presence on the Tampa blueline until an injury took him out of action.

The Lightning have certainly missed Moser's presence in the lineup. Tampa is still playing well, but there is a noticeable difference. Unfortunately, Moser is not due back anytime soon. As a result, the Lightning are looking to add a defenseman.

Mario Ferraro is a left-shot defenseman like Moser. He doesn't score as many points, but the Lightning could live with that. Ferraro can stabilize things defensively and improve the penalty kill. He could certainly prove valuable in the postseason, as well.

The Sharks and Lightning may need to get creative to make this work financially. In any event, there is a clear fit in Tampa Bay for Ferraro. It will certainly be interested to see how the Lightning approach the trade market before the deadline.